The Lubbock VA Clinic will host a “Chalk the Walk” event on April 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for Veterans to write or draw supportive and encouraging messages for survivors of sexual assault to bring awareness to military sexual trauma (MST).

To emphasize VA’s support and confidence in survivors’ strength, resilience, and ability to heal, the VA will reprise last year’s successful theme: “We believe you, and we believe in you.”

For MST survivors, wherever they are in their recovery process, it can be tremendously healing and validating to learn that someone understands they experienced trauma and believes in their ability to overcome its effects.

VA offers free counseling and treatment to Veterans and former service members for mental and physical health conditions related to MST. The Veteran does not need to have reported the MST experience at the time or have any documentation of it to receive care. Further, they may be eligible to receive these services even if they do not qualify for other VA care.

For questions, call (806) 355-9703, press option 2 or follow VA updates on Facebook @VAAmarillo or Twitter @VAAmarillo.

