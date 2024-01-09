LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock VA Clinic announced in a press release a hiring fair for the community on Saturday, Jan. 27. The interviews will be held by appointment only.

All interested applicants should send their resume, cover letter, transcripts, licensures and certifications to AmarilloStaffing@va.gov between Jan. 9 – Jan. 16, according to the press release. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline.

Qualified individuals will be contacted by Human Resources to set up an interview for Jan. 27 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Positions available include:

Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs)

Medical Support Assistants

Registered Nurses

Nurse Practitioner

Physical Therapist

Primary Care Physician

Primary Care Physician Supervisor

Optometrist

Dermatologist – Part Time

Cardiologist – Part Time

Nephrologist – Part Time

Federal employees receive federal benefits including 12 weeks of paid parental leave, growth potential, guaranteed PTO with vacation and sick leave, retirement benefits as well as eligibility to apply for student loan repayment programs, childcare subsidy programs and more, the VA said.

For more information, contact HR at the Amarillo VA Health Care System at 806-355-9703 ext. 7330 or email amarillostaffing@va.gov. If you cannot attend the hiring fair, you can visit usajobs.gov to apply.