(Photo provided in a press release from the Amarillo VA Health Care System)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock VA Clinic is set to host a hiring fair on Friday, August 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 3510 4th Street.

The Lubbock VA Clinic said the day of the event to bring a hard copy of your resume, cover letter and two forms of identification. Job offers will be given on the spot.

The Lubbock VA Clinic said federal employees receive benefits including 12 weeks of paid parental leave, loan repayment programs, childcare subsidy programs and more.

If you cannot attend, click here to apply.