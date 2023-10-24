LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock VA Clinic will host a Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Claims Expo on November 2 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event will be located at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Academic Event Center (AEC) at 3601 4th Street.

According to a press release, the purpose of the event is for veterans to “receive assistance filing benefit clans including PACT Act-related claims.”

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

The release stated that veterans were encouraged to schedule an opening with their primary care provider for PACT Act-related claims to receive a Toxic Exposure Screening (TES).

The VBA Claims Expos will feature VA benefits professionals who are ready to help eligible veterans and survivors. The release said walk-ins are welcome, however veterans were encouraged to RSVP here.