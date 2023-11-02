LUBBOCK, Texas – If 10,000 veterans register for care at the Lubbock Veterans Affairs clinic, it would be eligible for “Health Care Center” status, said The City of Lubbock on Wednesday.

With this designation, the Lubbock VA clinic would be able to increase available resources and enhance specialty care options for veterans.

Patients can apply online, by phone, by mail or in person. To apply, you will need your social security number, military discharge papers, insurance card information, gross household income from the previous calendar year and deductible expenses for the past year.

To register, click here.