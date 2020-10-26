Lubbock validates signature petition for proposed ordinance outlawing abortion

LUBBOCK, Texas – More than 5,000 signatures were submitted by petition organizers recently in support of an ordinance to declare Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn. It would declare abortion to be illegal in the city.

The city found more than 4,500 signatures were valid and 583 signatures were not valid. The valid signatures were enough to validate the entire petition. The city announced the results on Monday afternoon,

According to the City Secretary, Becky Garza, the Lubbock City Council has 30 days from November 2 to validate or reject the proposed ordinance to make Lubbock a sanctuary for the unborn. If the council rejects it, organizers have 20 days to request the proposed ordinance go to a public vote in May 2021.

The following is press release from the City of Lubbock:

Petition – Initiative Sanctuary City for the Unborn

The Office of the City Secretary has completed the verification process of the Citizen Initiative Petition Declaring Lubbock a Sanctuary City for the Unborn. The petition is valid. It contains in excess of the required amount of valid signatures.

A quick chronology of the events leading up to today:

On September 25, 2020 – A committee filed an Initiative to outlaw abortion within the City of Lubbock, declaring Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn. Members of the Initiating Committee are Senator Charles Perry, Dorothy Boyett, Katherine Cochran, Sandy Cisneros, Skyler Wachsmann, Mitchell Cochran, and Erin Agee. At least five (5) of the members must be qualified voters of the City of Lubbock. This triggered the 60 days to file a petition

– A committee filed an Initiative to outlaw abortion within the City of Lubbock, declaring Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn. Members of the Initiating Committee are Senator Charles Perry, Dorothy Boyett, Katherine Cochran, Sandy Cisneros, Skyler Wachsmann, Mitchell Cochran, and Erin Agee. At least five (5) of the members must be qualified voters of the City of Lubbock. On October 13, 2020 at 3:55 p.m. – The petition was filed with the City Secretary, and contained 5,780 signatures. The requirement, for this initiative, is 3,651 valid signatures.

– The petition was filed with the City Secretary, and contained 5,780 signatures. The requirement, for this initiative, is 3,651 valid signatures. October 26, 2020 – – In accordance with the City of Lubbock Charter, Chapter 1, Article 4, Section I – “Initiative & Referendum”, and all relevant state laws, the Office of the City Secretary has completed the verification process. 5,780 signatures were submitted; 5,109 were reviewed; 583 were disqualified; and 4,526 signatures were validated as “qualified”. The petition is valid , and is certified as such.

– – In accordance with the City of Lubbock Charter, Chapter 1, Article 4, Section I – “Initiative & Referendum”, and all relevant state laws, the Office of the City Secretary has completed the verification process. November 2, 2020 – A resolution and certification of the petition will be presented to the Lubbock City Council. This is for the purpose of the City Council receiving all papers pertaining to the petition and proposed ordinance, and receiving a certificate attesting to the results of the petition verification. The initiating committee was notified of the validity of the petition. In addition, a written letter will go out in the mail today, to each committee member for the purpose of providing notice of the results and notice of the above item on the November 2, 2020 City Council meeting.

– A resolution and certification of the petition will be presented to the Lubbock City Council. This is for the purpose of the City Council receiving all papers pertaining to the petition and proposed ordinance, and receiving a certificate attesting to the results of the petition verification.

Next Steps