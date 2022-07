Before and after images of Nellie Hopson courtesy of Katherine Kurtt

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock veteran who was given a new reason to smile had her final dental appointment on Thursday.

Nellie Hopson, 68, is a veteran of the United States Army and was surprised with life-changing dental surgery to give her a brand-new smile in fall 2021.

The organization “Smiles for Soldiers” paid for a hand full of local veterans to receive dental surgery and Nellie Hopson was the final recipient to receive the life-changing $50,000 surgery.