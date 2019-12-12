Lubbock veteran helps law enforcement with foot pursuit

LUBBOCK, Texas – Benny Guerrero was driving down Loop 289 and slowed down when he saw a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper pulling someone over. Then, he saw the suspect running.

“As I started to slow down, one of the occupants in the vehicle bailed,” said Guerrero.

Guerrero’s military background kicked in and he decided to step in.

“I gave it a foot chase came out this way and went down Avenue S,” said Guerrero.

They eventually trapped the suspect in a neighbors backyard.

“He hugged the fence, the wall and he made the insert inside, said police officers are coming and the suspect gave up,” said Guerrero.

Both parties are safe but DPS said to be careful when you are around high intensity situations.

“If you see something, say something. If you are able to help do so and do so safely. Don’t put yourself in a bad spot trying to do that, but just take care of yourself, take care of others and take care of our officers,” said DPS Sgt. Johnny Bures.

If you do see something they say the best thing to do is call 911.

“Pull out a cellphone and call and say: ‘hey, this is what is going on – we have an officer affect an arrest or arrest a subject,'” said Bures.

“Every person in law enforcement should feel respected and protected by the community,” said Guerrero.

While DPS is thankful for the community support, they said safety is their number one priority.