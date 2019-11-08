Lubbock veterans take to the streets for ‘Fill-The-Boot’ campaign, to fund ‘Monument of Courage’

Benny Guerrero, Commander of VFW Post 2466 in Lubbock, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming event.

It will be held Saturday November 9 from 1 p.m. – 4 at four intersections along South Loop 289.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart-Chapter 0900, VFW Post 2466, the Friends of the Monument of Courage and others will participate to complete the funding of the Monument of Courage.

The intersections include Slide and Loop 289, Quaker and Loop 289, Indiana and Loop 289, University and Loop 289.

The “Monument of Courage” is to be located next to Lubbock’s War Memorial at 82nd & Nashville. Its purpose is to honor and remember the region’s twelve Medal of Honor recipients, Gold Star Families, and Purple Heart recipients.

The estimated cost of the monument is $400,000, of which $37,000 is still needed for construction. Once funded construction will start in the Spring of 2020, and dedication is scheduled for May 20, 2020.

