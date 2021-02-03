Lubbock VFW inducts 70-year-old Vietnam Navy Veteran

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock VFW Post held their first in-person induction ceremony since the start of the pandemic. It was a very special day for 70-year-old Vietnam Navy veteran Roy Spencer Miller – who took the VFW oath right in his front yard.

“It’s like a family reunion,” said Lubbock VFW commander Benny Guerrero. “It’s so special for him because he’s a Vietnam vet, who’s never really got to come home…and today, welcoming him to the VFW was our way of saying welcome home.”

The VFW has been operating virtually since the start of the pandemic, holding meetings and other inductions virtually. However, when Miller’s family asked for an in-person ceremony to help lift his spirits, the VFW was happy to accommodate.

“One of the families came up to us and said, ‘Hey, my dad is you know, sick. And you know, he’s on a, on a respirator, oxygen mask. And, he wants to have the connection,” said Guerrero.

VFW decided to go through with it. After they’d all tested negative for COVID-19, they showed up in his front yard. Welcoming their newest member in perhaps the most honorable way, given the circumstances.

“I wasn’t, I wasn’t expecting it at all,” said Miller.

Although he completed his service nearly 40 years ago, Miller was ready to rejoin his community of veterans. He was sworn in by their eldest member, World War II veteran Wayne Panter.

“I just didn’t want to acknowledge that when I was in this service or in Vietnam or anything, I just didn’t want to acknowledge it,” said Miller. “So I put it behind me and just in the last couple years I have grown to be proud of what I did.”

This new community is especially important now – given how much isolation and PTSD has impacted our veterans throughout the whole pandemic.

“It’s good to pull me out and to be with my fellow Vietnam veterans,” said Miller. “They can be easier to communicate and to feel more comfortable. And I’m looking forward to that.”

Miller’s family couldn’t be any more proud and excited for him.

“He’s got so much wisdom and he’s worked hard for so many years,” said Miller’s stepson John Giles. “And he’s always willing to share that, that wisdom and help with other people. So he’s a servant at heart.”

“Spencer knows he’s got a family outside of his family,” said his wife, Mary Miller. “And all these guys are wonderful for coming out here today and how and helping us and doing this for him.”

Between the VFW and his family at home, Miller has a village of support behind him.

“This is why we do what we do,” said Guerrero. “And it just feels so good to be back together.”