LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock VFW Post 2466 Hosted a Patriot Day Ceremony on Friday in front of the Lubbock County Courthouse.

21 years ago, the world lost 2,977 lives after airplanes were hijacked and flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York city and the Pentagon.

“It’s a day that we bring everyone together, we remember who they were, what their sacrifices were, why they made those sacrifices,” Shaun Fogerson, Fire Chief of Lubbock Fire Rescue, said.

Many first responders were called to ground zero and later the military joined.

“We saw firefighters, police officers, port authority officers, EMS workers, make that ultimate sacrifice to try to save others at 9/11,” Fogerson said.

The Lubbock VFW Post 2466 felt that keeping the legacy alive is important as the younger generations weren’t alive during the events of September 11, 2001.

“It’s us who were there or those who have actually fought in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, to tell the story to make sure that they know the sacrifice of our military and our first responders for it’s been said that a soldier referred first responder truly dies, when they’re forgotten. And it’s our responsibility never to allow our community to forget,” said Benny Guerrero, Chief of Staff for Lubbock VFW Post 2466.

Fogerson said to thank your military veterans, military personnel who are still fighting and to pray for first responders.