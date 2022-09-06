The following is a press release from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock VFW Post 2466, MOPH 0900 and Lubbock Regional Honor Guard are hosting a Patriot Day ceremony on Friday, 9 September 2022 to honor the sacrifice of the heroes of 9/11 and the men and women who served in Afghanistan for the past 20 years. The ceremony will begin at 12:00 PM at the gazebo in front of the Lubbock County Courthouse located at 904 Broadway St in Lubbock Texas.

We will honor and remember local first responders injured or killed in the line of duty. We will hear from elected leaders and learn how they honor the sacrifice. And we will end the ceremony with a Roll Call that memorializes our Fallen. We must never forget.

Points of contact for this ceremony is Benny Guerrero, Chief of Staff of the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars at 760 470-1154 vfwpostcommander2466@gmail.com

(Press release from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466)