LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466:

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the Lubbock City Council will make a proclamation honoring and acknowledging the impacts of the Lubbock VFW officially known as the Ancile “Al” White VFW Post 2466. The Lubbock VFW was originally mustered on 30 March 1932 during the depression. At its peak, in 1950, the Lubbock VFW was the largest VFW in the world. In the 1970’s the Lubbock VFW was known as the largest VFW in Texas; a title it held for a few years.

Today, the Lubbock VFW is on the stage at State and National VFW levels. It is ranked no. 1 in the Texas VFW and has received national praise. In the past 5 years, the Lubbock VFW has received All-State recognition 4 times and is set to receive All-American recognition at the VFW National Convention later this summer.

Lubbock VFW has been leading the way in the state of Texas in various VFW programs related to youth activities, teacher recognition, community service and in honoring the sacrifice of all veterans. In embracing the VFW motto “no one does more”, Lubbock VFW has ranked in the top 3 Texas VFWs in community service for over 4 years. Because of the leadership impacts, two Lubbock VFW officers serve at the State and National VFW levels. And one of the VFW officers was awarded the Texas VFW J.T. Rutherford Award; the most prestigious award in the Texas VFW.

The proclamation will be presented to the Ancile “Al” White VFW Post 2466 at a ceremony at 4:30PM on 12 April 2022, at the Lubbock Citizens Tower 1204 14th St, Lubbock, Texas 79401.

Please contact Lubbock VFW Commander Benny Guerrero at vfwpostcommander2466@gmail.com or (760) 470 1154.

(Press release from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466)