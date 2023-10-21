LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock VFW Post 2466 and its Auxiliary, MOPH 0900 and Friends of Monument will host a remembrance ceremony to honor those lost in the suicide bombing in Beirut in 1983.

A press release said the ceremony will be held at 4014 84th Street. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:22 p.m. on October 23.

The ceremony will honor the sacrifice of the 241 Americans who died after a suicide bomber struck Marine Corps Headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon. In addition to the casualties, 128 were wounded; 13 later died from their injuries, according to the press release.