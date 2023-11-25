LUBBOCK, Texas — High Point Village is set to receive a check from First Bank and Trust for “Giving Tuesday.”

First Bank CEO James Arnold will present the check. The funds were raised from the 20th Annual FirstBank Classic Gold Tournament, which was held back in September.

First Bank and Trust was founded in 1996 and is based in Lubbock, while High Point Village is a faith-based nonprofit organization that was founded in 2008.

High Point Village’s mission is to “create a Village where individuals with intellectual disabilities can live, learn, work, worship, and achieve their full potential.”