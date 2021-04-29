Lubbock voted as one of the best cities in U.S. to start a business

LUBBOCK, Texas — The old saying goes “everything’s bigger in Texas,” and now that includes business too.

A new survey from finance website Wallethub has ranked Lubbock as the third best city in the United States to start a new business, even beating out Texas metropolises, such as Houston, Dallas and Austin.

“That says a lot about Lubbock. That says a lot about our city,” Haily Wells, Director of Communication and Public Relations for the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, said.

Laredo, TX, snagged the top spot in the survey, followed by Durham, North Carolina, in the second. Wells said a large reason behind Lubbock’s high rank is due to its loyal customer base, along with a surplus of space and land. She added she hopes the list helps put West Texas on the map.

“We were really excited to find out about this report earlier this week. We’ve always known that Lubbock is a great place to live and to work and to spend your money. We are the Hub City,” Wells said.

As a Hub City, Lubbock draws visitors from all over the region and even other states to come put their cash in the local economy.

“Without the support of our community, we wouldn’t be able to survive like we are,” Wells said.

Someone who knows that firsthand is Elizabeth Hill, co-owner of Burklee Hill Vineyards. Her restaurant first opened its doors in March 2020. Two weeks later, the pandemic slammed them shut.

“We actually don’t know anything different than operating during the pandemic, so we figure if we made it through this time, we’re going to do great this next couple of years,” Hill said.

Thanks to the community, she said the restaurant was able to stay afloat. Now — slowly but surely — business is beginning to go back to normal.



“Lubbock will support those that start their businesses here. They love to support local,” Hill said.