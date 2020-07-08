Lubbock voting site shut down after worker tests positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Office of County Judge Curtis Parrish.

The early voting site at the United Supermarket location at 130th and Indiana will be closed for the remainder of today (Wednesday, July 8, 2020) after an election worker tested positive for COVID-19. The election site will undergo a Level 2 cleaning overnight and reopen for voting tomorrow morning at 8:00am. The Lubbock County Elections Office is working closely with the United Family to ensure the continued safety of all voters at this location, as well as all other early voting sites.

Early voting for the Lubbock County Democratic and Republican Primary Runoff Elections continues through Friday, July 10, 2020. Election Day is July 14, 2020. Go to VoteLubbock.org for more information, including early voting times and locations.