Lubbock Walmart shooting victim was a Muleshoe resident

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Eastern New Mexico News reported Sunday that the man shot and killed inside a Lubbock Walmart store on Friday was resident of Muleshoe.

Roel Munoz, 42, worked for Southwest Food Enterprises and oversaw the school cafeterias in Muleshoe, Sudan and Morton.

He was killed while shopping at the Walmart store located in the 700 Block of West Loop 289 Friday afternoon.

According to an arrest warrant and police reports obtained by EverythingLubbock.com, Munoz was shot by Kaleb Anthony Vasquez, 20, in the hardware area.

The arrest warrant listed no apparent reason behind the fatal shooting.

Vasquez ran out of the store following the shooting and was followed by a Walmart employee. The employee told police they witnessed Vasquez drop the gun inside a sewer.

LPD would later recovered the gun from a drainage culvert.

Munoz’s wife, Vanessa, was waiting in their vehicle while her husband shopped inside the store, the newspaper said.

Upon seeing the events in the parking lot, she went inside the store where she discovered her husband had been killed.



Lubbock Police said a few hours later, Vasquez attempted to carjack a vehicle outside a convenience store near 19th Street and Avenue A.

He was apprehended and was charged with murder and robbery. Bond on his murder charge was set at $500,000.

As of Monday afternoon, Vasquez remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

