LUBBOCK, Texas — City of Lubbock officials warned drivers that the roads may have black ice in some areas Monday morning.

“All drivers should exercise caution to avoid getting in collisions,” the city said. “The primary reason for traffic accidents today has been failure to drive with caution on the black ice.”

“We’ve seen many traffic accidents related to the black ice this morning that could easily have been avoided if citizens would slow down,” a city statement also said.

Numerous schools and daycares announced a delayed start Monday morning.