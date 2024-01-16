LUBBOCK, Texas– With recent wind chills and declines in the temperature it was very cold here in the 806, but was it colder than one of the coldest places in the world, Antarctica?

Well according to the National Weather Service (NWS), the answer is yes and no. On Monday, there were a couple of places that were warmer than Lubbock’s low of 6 degrees above zero.

Antarctica’s Palmer Station’s high was 36 degrees above zero, and McMurdo’s Station’s high was 30 degrees above zero.

On the other hand, Antarctica’s South Pole Station is -23 degrees below zero.

According to NWS, Lubbock is said to be 57 degrees above zero on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. A big change from the low temps we experienced on Sunday and Monday.