LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Water Utilities gave Lubbockites some tips to prevent their pipes from clogging after Thanksgiving.

According to Water Utilities, holiday meals create FOG waste, which stands for fats, oils and grease waste. The waste products that are dumped into the sink it can cause bad odors and sewer overflows.

Water Utilities said the best way to prevent pipes from clogging is to dispose of meal waste in the trash or compost and use paper towels to wipe off oily residue from kitchenware.

If your FOG has hot liquid, pour it into a container, let it cool, store and reuse it or throw it away.

The public can also drop off their FOG waste at the Southside Citizens Convenience Station at 1631 84th Street.