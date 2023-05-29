LUBBOCK, Texas– School is out and for many that means more fun in the sun and Water Rampage is open for you to soak it all in.

The water park is back with its popular attractions including the lazy river and wade pool. In addition, a new four slide complex called ‘Raider’s Revenge.’

General Manager Quentin Hight said they have been counting down the days for the community to enjoy this new attraction.

“It’s been a long time in the making we are so excited to open it,” Hight said. “We’ve got a great drop slide, tube slides, couple of roundabout racers. We think that the public is going to really enjoy these new slides.”

Whether you want to relax in a pool chair, enjoy food from the concession stand or simply soak in the water, there is something for all ages.



“We definitely anticipate a great crowd spike this year. You know unfortunately with Joyland closing and some of the city pools closing. We are one of the biggest recreational spots in town now for the summertime,” Hight said.

Hight said his favorite part is the variety of options for families and the safe environment it provides.

“We’ve been at it for about 35 years now,” Hight said. “Slowly but surely, we are growing, and we want to keep that growth alive. We count on the communities support to make that happen.”

The water park is open seven days a week, weather permitting, until August 15.