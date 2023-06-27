LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock’s Public Works Department told EverythingLubbock.com on Monday it was working on repairing the water tower located near 50th Street and Indiana Avenue.

The City said the issue was caused by a “leaking valve”, and workers need to order the correct parts to repair the leak.

The City also said the parts are scheduled to come in soon and traffic barricades would be set up on Friday with working starting on the pipe line on Saturday.

The repairs were expected to last for one week, according to the City.