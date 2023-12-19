LUBBOCK, Texas — Wayland Baptist University celebrated 596 students on Tuesday for achieving placement on academic honor rolls for the Fall 2023 term.

Of the over 500 students, 92 Lubbock campus students achieved placement on academic honor rolls. Wayland said 38 students from the Lubbock campus were named to the President’s List while 54 made the Dean’s List.

The President’s List recognizes students who complete at least 12 hours in a 16-week semester with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Students who make the Dean’s List must receive a 3.5 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 hours.

Below are the Lubbock campus students included in the President’s List.

Davarihan Alonzo, Dottie Cullins, John Day, Ariel, De Los Santos, Kimberly Elder, Geneva Escamilla-Valdez, Elizabeth Flores, Kendra Franklin, Jose Fuentes, Melissa Garcia-Brito, Angela Gonzalez, Maria Joy, Jacob Lynch, Brittany Marshall, Shandi Martin, Mallorie Martinez, Mikel McGowen, Staci McLean, Veronica Mendez, Melloy Moore, Ainsley O’Guinn, Deborah Ortiz, Tyler Pena, Morgan Ramirez, Nicholas Robinson, Jesus Rodriguez, Cody Rogers, Jillian Salas, Domonique Sanchez, Ashley Sellers, Jennifer Sotelo, Princess Spence, Freddy Tello, Colton Tibbets, Awna Wallace, Johnae Walton, Karisa Wieberg and Ti’Shara Young.

Below are the Lubbock campus students named on the Dean’s List.

Atiana Adame, Elizabeth Alonzo, Cristashay Anzley, Anasha Bunton, Stacy Byk, Elias Cantu, Alexus Cooper, Vanessa Cowan, Beatrice DeLeon, Jeremiah DeLeon, Victoria Dennis, Allison Edwards, Kenzie Fabila, Hailee Fintel, Kristian Forkner, Laura Fuentes, Krystal Garza, Leslie Gonzales, LeTricia Gonzalez, Kaylee Harris, Linda Johnson, Theodore Jubinville, Tera Latu, Courtni Lisenbee, Janell McKelvey, Huston McLearen, Allison McNa, Maria Mendoza Chavez, Marlene Moralez, Brandon New, Nancy Ngugi, Jarred Nolen, Anapurna Odell, Priscilla Olguin, Kecia Osby, Manuel Padron, Calli Patterson, Savannah Pena, Monica Perez, Donika Rainey, David Robles, Shelbi Rolfe, Amalia Saenz, Amos Sauceda, Noe Sauceda, Elizabeth Shipp, Ashli Smith, Ruben Soto, Elli Strickland, Ambrosia Torres, Vidahlia Valdez, Moses Valle, Desiree Walker and Teresa Woodruff.