LUBBOCK, Texas— The gunshot victim from an incident Saturday afternoon was arrested on an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault from 2021, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to a police report, the shooting took place in the 5600 block of Slide Road. LPD believed there were no injuries at the time of the call.

However, later that day, a gunshot victim identified in a police report as Mathew Ybarra, 20, was transported to University Medical Center from a 24 hour clinic. LPD later determined Ybarra was one of the persons involved in the shooting.

According to the police report, the suspect and four other individuals began shooting at someone due to his having “a history of incidents” with one of the suspects.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ybarra remained in police custody at UMC.