LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s West End Center is partnering with Covenant’s Children’s Hospital to host the Wimbledill at West End Pickleball Tournament on September 16.

A press release said the tournament will follow a format that encourages friendly competition and inclusivity, emphasizing core values of sportsmanship and teamwork.

“We are delighted to be hosting this benefit tournament in support of new programs being initiated at Covenant Children’s Hospital,” said Javier Loera, Director of Marketing for GRACO Real Estate Development.

A press release said spectators are encouraged to attend the event and enjoy the matches. VIP seating to watch matches will be available.

If you would like to register for the event, click here.