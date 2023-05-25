LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock Whataburger location violated the legal rights of an employee to breastfeed at work, then fired her, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), according to a press release on Thursday.

The DOL’s Wage and Hour Division said Whataburger at 7201 Quaker Avenue failed to give an employee reasonable break time “to express breast milk as required by the Fair Labor Standards Act.”

The employee left the premises to continue breastfeeding, and was fired by the employer.

Under the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act, employees have the right (available for up to one year after the child’s birth) to reasonable break time and a place to express breast milk at work.

“Depriving a nursing mother of her right to express breast milk with enough break time to do it, and then firing her is against the law. Employers must comply with all of the FLSA provisions, including the right of nursing mothers to request the time and space they need to express milk without fear of retaliation.” Wage and Hour District Director Evelyn Ortiz in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

To resolve the violations, Whataburger signed an Enhanced Compliance Agreement stating it will provide FLSA training to all managers in the future. The franchise also had to pay $900 in back wages and $900 in liquidated damages.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Whataburger LLC for a statement. We will update this article if the invitation is accepted.