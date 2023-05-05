LUBBOCK, Texas – As you head to the pools this summer, remember Lubbock will only have one city pool, Clapp Pool opening May 26.

Parks and Recreation Director Van Gundy said the other three pools Mae Simmons, Montelago and Maxey will be closed.

The city said the pools are extremely old and it’s not cost affective to fix them, especially because the damages are not guaranteed to be repaired.

Last year they announced three new splash pads, and it is still in the works.

“Right now, we are in design for the three splash pads that will be replacing those pools in there,” Gundy said. We are also starting to work through our master plan which was just completed. In that masterplan it did identify the need for additional pools, so we are starting to do the groundwork to understand what that’s going to look like.”

Now the focus is on Clapp Pool and how it will serve the community this summer.

“We are starting to go through the chemical process, water in the pool. Make sure all of the valves are working like they should and getting the chlorinator running,” Gundy said. “So over the next few weeks getting all of that ready to go.”

Gundy said the Aquatics team is on board and ready for the crowd of people the pool will bring this summer.

While making sure they can guard the capacity for safety.

The good news is one the splash pads are complete there will be more water options.

“So, getting the contracts done takes a little while then the process will speed up,” Gundy said. “We are hoping that we are in construction late this year, with a potential opening of summer of next year is what we are shooting for.”

The pool is open Tuesday through Sunday from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.