Lubbock woman abducted, threatened by ex-boyfriend, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman said she was abducted and threated by her ex-boyfriend on Thursday, according to a Lubbock Police Department report.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of 29th Street around 11:55 a.m. on April 29.

According to the report, the victim said she was walking down the street when her ex-boyfriend pulled up in a vehicle.

He then aggressively told her multiple times to get in the vehicle.

The woman told police she felt she had no choice because of previous incidents between the two.

The suspect then took her phone and drove her back to the address where officers later responded.

He made several statements to her threatening physical harm, including “I’m going to beat your a**,” “I’m going to break your face” and “I’m going to pistol whip you.”

When they arrived at the destination, the suspect got out of the vehicle, went to the trunk and retrieved a firearm.

The victim said he showed her the firearm but did not point it at her. He then grabbed her and forced her out of the vehicle.

The police report said a witness to this portion of the incident intervened and began yelling at the suspect from across the street.

The victim said the suspect told her “b**** don’t run,” but she took off and ran into the residence from which the witness came from.

The suspect then got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

The police report said the woman was not injured, but police said suspect was not located.



The suspect’s vehicle had been previously reported as stolen.

The woman’s father later arrived and took her back to Women’s Protective Services where she was living.

