LUBBOCK, Texas — Leticia Cantu, 43, was arrested and accused of intentionally hitting a man with her car, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

Court records stated officers with the Lubbock Police Department were called to the area of 23rd Street and Texas Avenue on August 4 for a civil disturbance. According to a police report, Cantu and the victim were on their way to a bar and got into an argument. A police report said the victim jumped out of the car and started walking home.

According to the police report, someone called 911 and said they saw a man running from a vehicle “that appeared to be trying to hit him.” The police report stated Cantu drove behind the victim and intentionally hit the back of his legs. The victim ran along the sidewalk to get away, the report stated. Court records said the victim did not request EMS.

According to court records, Cantu backed up the victim’s story. Cantu was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and an unrelated warrant. As of Thursday, she remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $50,000.