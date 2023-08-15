LUBBOCK, Texas — Consuelo Trevino, 60, was arrested and accused of Aggravated Robbery in South Lubbock on Friday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The police report stated officers were called out to 2102 50th Street for a vehicle theft.

According to the report, the victim told LPD that he was called to pick up Trevino and her husband. When the victim arrived, Trevino helped her husband into the back seat because he was in a wheelchair, said the report.

Both Trevino and her husband were both in the backseat of the vehicle. The victim got out to put the wheelchair in the trunk, said the report. When the victim stepped out of the vehicle, Trevino started “telling him to hurry up because someone was trying to shoot her.”

The report stated as the victim closed the trunk, Trevino climbed to the driver seat and started to drive away. The victim tried to grab the driver door that was still open and fell to the ground, the report said. The victim had injuries to his face and arms, according to the report.

Trevino told officers that she was “paranoid” because “someone had pulled a gun out on her,” said the report. The report added Trevino thought she saw the same person and “jumped in the driver seat of the vehicle.”

As of Tuesday, Trevino remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center with bonds totaling $35,500.