LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was accused of stabbing a man in the arm through a door after an argument Saturday night, according to a police report.

La Brenda Bunny, 33, was arrested in the 2300 block of 79th Street after the incident and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to the police report, during the argument, Bunny started to walk toward the kitchen.

When the man tried to block her from going into the kitchen, “Bunny punched [him] approximately 5 or 6 times in the back of the head with a closed fist,” the police report said.

According to the police report, Bunny was then able to get a knife from the kitchen while the man went to his room and locked the door.

When Bunny tried to force her way into the room, the man leaned against the door to stop her, the police report said.

Bunny then began to stab the door multiple times, according to the police report.

“[The man] advised one of the stabs from [Bunny] went through the door and into his left forearm,” the police report said.

A witness said Bunny eventually put the knife down and was calm until officers arrived, according to the police report.

An officer observed seven or eight stab marks on the door, the police report said.

As of Wednesday, Bunny remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 bond.