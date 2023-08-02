LUBBOCK, Texas– Stephanie Johnson, 21, was arrested on Monday and she was accused of stabbing a woman in the head back in December 2021, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

The court documents stated the victim and Johnson got into an argument at a home when Johnson pulled out a knife and “stabbed [the victim] in the head.” The documents said prior to the stabbing Johnson had been arguing with several family members that night.

Court documents said the knife was found in a laundry basket in one of bedrooms.

Emergency Medical Services found the victim with a deep cut on her forehead and blood “smeared” on her shirt. The victim was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

Johnson was charged Aggravated Assault of a Date/Family Member, according to online jail records. As of Wednesday morning, Johnson remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.