Lubbock woman, age 21, sentenced to 10 years probation plus 120 days in jail

LUBBOCK, Texas — Keely Breanne Walker, 21, of Lubbock was sentenced Friday morning to 10 years of probation and 120 days in jail for manslaughter. Walker was previously indicted for the November 7, 2018 crash that took the life of Hector Villarreal-Castaneda.

Walker pleaded guilty in the case which was originally an intoxication manslaughter charge.

Police at the time of the crash said Walker was driving a jeep near the intersection of East Broadway and Idalou Road.

“It appears Walker disregarded a stop sign as she traveled eastbound on East Broadway through the intersection and struck the pickup truck that was traveling northbound on Idalou Road.”

She was arrested at the time of the crash and was able to post bond to get out of jail while the case was pending. Walker was re-arrested Friday after pleading guilty.

If she stays out of trouble, the 120 days of “jail shock time” will be the only time she serves.

