LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock woman was identified as one of the victims from a crash in Gonzalez County that left four people dead.

(Nexstar/Staff)

Mona Mack Nesbitt, 62, of Lubbock and an 11 year old girl were killed in when a truck towing a semi-trailer ran into the back of Nesbitt’s car, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

According to the DPS , Nesbitt and her two grandchildren were stopped in traffic because of construction when the driver of a truck towing a semitrailer lost control of the car and ran into the back of Nesbitt’s car. Additionally, a 9-year-old girl with her was seriously injured. Both girls were listed as from Amarillo, DPS said.

DPS said the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were also killed.

The family of Nesbitt have created a Go Fund Me to help with medical and funeral costs.