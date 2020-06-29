Lubbock woman arrested, accused of firing shots at house

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police arrested a woman in East Lubbock Sunday after a police report said she fired shots in the direction of a house.

Latricia Kaye Rhodes, 34, was driving through the area of the 2600 block of East Baylor Street after her husband had gotten into a traffic accident earlier in the day, according to the police report.

Per the report, she stopped in front of a house and began arguing with the residents about the crash. She had her firearm in her hand and waved and pointed it in the direction of the people she was arguing with.

A resident of the house then went inside the house, retrieved his firearm and fired a warning shot into the air, the police report says. Rhodes was driving away, but after hearing the shot, she fired back at the house.

Rhodes was arrested and charged with deadly conduct for the discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As of Monday morning, Rhodes was held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a bonds totaling $75,000.