Lubbock woman arrested, accused of providing child pornography to her husband

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman was arrested in June and was charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, a family member discovered sexually explicit messages on the Facebook account of Jessica Roxanne Wheeler, 33. The complaint said Wheeler sent child pornography to her husband who lives in Kentucky.

The FBI was told about the incident and found 45 images of an underage girl – more specifically a 13-year-old girl — contained in Facebook messages between Wheeler and her husband. The complaint described the images in graphic detail.

The complaint said agents found Wheeler’s husband and talked him. He admitted to getting the images from his wife in Lubbock. The complaint said he attempted suicide after he was confronted by the FBI.

A search warrant turned up a letter Wheeler’s husband wrote to the underage girl.

It said, “I hope you get this letter, but I want you to know I am sorry. Please forgive me if you can, but if not, I understand. I never meant to hurt you.”

Wheeler has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since June 25. A judge ordered that she be held until trial without bond. Court records also indicated charges were pending against her husband, Edward Wheeler, in Kentucky.