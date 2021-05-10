Lubbock woman arrested after attacking father with a hot iron, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman, Madeline Leigh Vara, 22,, was arrested on Sunday after attacking her father with a hot iron, a Lubbock Police Department report said.

LPD officers were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. to the 3300 block of Itasca Street for a domestic disturbance.



When officer arrived on scene, they located a shirtless man (the father) in the front yard with burn marks on his left shoulder and his right side.

The man told police he was shaving his head in the bathroom when his daughter (Vara) came in and demanded he leave so she could bathe.



The father said he told her to wait until he was done, which made the daughter angry.



The daughter then went into another room, grabbed a hot iron, and then attacked her father with it.



The father then ran out of the house and next door.



An officer said the father was emotionally upset and appeared to be in pain.



While questioning the father, the report said the officer could hear the daughter inside the residence yelling at a fellow officer inside the home.

The daughter told police she had her father had been verbally abusive recently and she could not take it anymore.



She said her father attacked her by charging in her room and placing his hands around her neck and chocking her.



The daughter told LPD she used the hot iron to defend herself.



Officers then placed her under arrest for assault, while she continued to cry and yell. She was then transported and booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center.