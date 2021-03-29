Lubbock woman arrested, charged with injuring child during argument

LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was arrested after a police report said she physically injured a child during an argument.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. Friday, Lubbock Police responded to the 2500 block of 64th Street to a domestic disturbance, according to a police report.

The police report said the suspect, Jennifer Renee Barrera, 33, got into an argument with her girlfriend after being accused of cheating.

The police report said Barrera, the girlfriend and the child were in the restroom.

The police report said Barrera asked her girlfriend a question while holding her child over the sink where the water running, the police report said.

After the question, the child’s head was dunked under the running water, the police report said.

The police report said cell phone video did not show the child’s head being dunked in the water, but audio recording seemed to back up the claim.

Barrera pointed the child toward her girlfriend and started shaking the child violently, the police report said.

The police report said when the girlfriend walked out of the restroom, Barrera hit the child, causing the child to scream. From the sound captured by the video, the responding officer believed the child was hit in the back “extremely hard.”

Police located the mother and child at a nearby park. The child was wearing no clothes and a diaper. The child did not have any visible injuries, but was transported to Covenant Women’s and Children’s by EMS.

Barrera remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of a $10,000 bond.