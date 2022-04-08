LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department arrested a woman Sunday after she threatened to shoot several people during a confrontation at Walmart, according to a Lubbock police report.

Deliza Tapia, 31, was arrested on charges of terroristic threat and public intoxication after an incident at Walmart on 1900 Marsha Sharp Freeway, according to the report.

When officers arrived, Tapia was placed in handcuffs and patted down for a firearm, but no firearm was found.

According to the report, Tapia was “acting very erratically” while in the handcuffs and could not be understood by officers when she spoke.

One officer believed Tapia could have been under the influence of narcotics based on how she was acting, according to the report.

When police made contact with the manager of the Walmart, they were told Tapia was “jumping in front of vehicles and attempting to open doors of cars in the parking lot.”

The manager said Tapia broke someone’s windshield with her fist, and that person then “fled the scene in fear” of Tapia.

Tapia then got into the manager’s car with the manager inside of it, according to the report, and was soon confronted by the people in the parking lot that the police had been called.

Tapia told the manager and others around that “she had a gun and would shoot them all.”

According to the report, Tapia was under the influence of something “altering her mental state.”

Tapia was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

CLICK HERE to comment, react or share on our Facebook page.