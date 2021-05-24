Lubbock woman arrested, facing loss of probation after deadly 2016 crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Christy Lynn Swindall, 41, of Lubbock was arrested on Friday and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Court records said prosecutors filed a request to revoke her probation in Hockley County for a 2016 deadly crash.

Swindall, age 36 at the time of the crash, was convicted of intoxication manslaughter for the death of Jaynie Susan Sharp, 58, of Lubbock. The crash was 1.5 miles west of East Ellis Street and FM 168 in Hockley County.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the office Hockley County District Attorney for more information on the reasons for the revocation. We will provide an update if possible.