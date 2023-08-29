LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Tuesday said Akecia Ramirez, 37, was arrested and charged with Manslaughter over a 2022 crash that killed Jenny Ybarra, 32.

LPD was called to 45th Street and Avenue Q at 11:27 p.m. on December 23. Police stated in a press release, “Ramirez lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway striking a pole barricade and multiple vehicles in a car lot before rolling over and striking a light pole.”

Police said Ramirez was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. Ybarra, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene. Another passenger, 34-year-old Elias Ramirez, had moderate injuries.

Ramirez was taken into custody in the 1100 block of East Tulane Street on Tuesday afternoon, LPD said. Police said she was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center “without incident.”