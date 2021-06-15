Lubbock woman arrested for January deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas– A woman was arrested by Lubbock Police on Tuesday after investigators said she was the driver who caused a major crash killing two people in January.

Brittany Gonzales, 28, was arrested just before 3:00 p.m. in the 1700 block of East 2nd Place, according to police.

4600 block, 4th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Police responded to the crash at approximately 1:15 a.m. on January 7 in the 4600 block of 4th Street. Gonzales was driving a Yukon that rolled, killing passengers Jennifer Garza, 29, and Joe Garza Jr., 30.

Read for the full news release from LPD below for more information:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The driver of the vehicle in a major crash resulting in the death of two people was arrested today by the Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit and the U.S. Marshals for two counts of manslaughter.

On January 7, the Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 4600 block of 4th Street. A GMC Yukon, driven by Gonzales, was traveling eastbound in the 4600 block of 4th Street. The Yukon left the roadway, struck a tree on the south side of the road, and rolled, coming to rest on the left side of the vehicle.

Passengers 29-year-old Jennifer Garza and 30-year-old Joe Garza Jr. were pronounced deceased on scene. Gonzales was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Gonzales was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on $60,000 bond.