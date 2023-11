LUBBOCK, Texas — Virginia Flores celebrated her 101st Birthday with her loved ones on Wednesday afternoon at the Lubbock LTC Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Miss Virginia was born in Welder, Texas, on November 22, 1922. One of Miss Virginia’s family members told EverythingLubbock.com that Miss Virginia is very healthy, and it was a blessing to have the whole celebrate her.

Miss Virginia said, “Age was only a number,” and just kept going.