Lubbock woman caught setting up big meth deal on recorded jail phone line

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman admitted that she helped set up a drug deal while inside the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to court documents released Thursday.

Angelica Nicol Riojas, 35, pleaded guilty to Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

In January 2021, special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted an undercover operation in Lubbock to purchase methamphetamine from a suspected dealer.

Two men, Joshua Stone and Eddie Rivera, were there for the deal. Another man, Jared Henry, drove the two to the deal. As of Thursday, all three had also pleaded guilty to drug charges stemming from this incident.

Agents seized just over 3 kilograms – around 6.7 pounds – of meth during the bust. Just under 1 pound – 434 grams – was delivered to an undercover agent, while 2.6 kilograms was found in a car belonging to the men.

After the bust, agents found that Riojas, while in the Lubbock County Detention Center, had called Stone several times leading up to the deal. These calls were recorded and stored in jail records.

In the calls, Riojas led Stone to a hotel room where he met up with Rivera. When Stone handed the phone to Rivera, Riojas told him that Stone could be trusted. Riojas also called Stone again while the three men were on their way to the deal to see how they were managing.

Agents also found a text message on Stone’s cellphone from a Mexican phone number that indicated the sender was Riojas’ friend and that they were trusting Stone with Rivera and several “chickens,” which agents said was code for quantities of drugs.

The guilty plea had not been accepted by a judge and was still pending as of Thursday.

According to the plea agreement, Riojas faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $1 million.