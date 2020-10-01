Lubbock woman could face 5 years in prison for attempting to cash stolen check

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock woman accepted a plea deal on Thursday after federal court documents said she admitted to stealing and cashing a stolen check.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., June 10, Monica Villarreal Camacho went to Buddy’s Check Cashing, located at 518 50th Street, according to court documents.

Camacho attempted to cash a check on the account of Westtech Foundation Repair, LLC, in the amount of $2,420.15 made payable to Monica Camacho.

She showed her Texas identification card with the check. However, the clerk at Buddy’s thought the check looked tampered with and called Westtech Foundation Repair to verify the check, court records state.

Westtech told the clerk that the check had been stolen and was not intended for Camacho. She fled Buddy’s, leaving the check and her ID behind, court records state.

The Lubbock Police Department contacted Westtech and spoke with an employee, who said that the check was stolen out of Westtech’s mailbox, located at 8221 Avenue D.

If the court accepts the plea deal, Camacho could serve a sentence not to exceed five years and possibly pay a fine not to exceed $250,000, according to the plea agreement.

Camacho remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Thursday.