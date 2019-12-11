Lubbock woman deals with porch pirate

LUBBOCK, Texas — Right around now, people are starting to see those cyber Monday gifts come in, which means countless opportunities for package thieves to strike.

Bobbie Sanchez ordered several items recently for her business.

Sanchez said with her camera surveillance system, she can see those packages get dropped off. However, this time, she saw one item get stolen.

“If you can’t trust packages being delivered to your home, it just feels like an invasion of privacy,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez realized just thirty minutes after her package was dropped off by FedEx, someone walked up to her home and took it. The entire situation is caught on camera.

“I went through the first phase, I was very, very angry,” Sanchez said “As time goes by you just forget about it. I’m more concerned about him [now].”

All she ordered was a clothing rack to hang up all the clothes she sells. She said she needed it for a holiday party where she was going to sell clothes.

It didn’t cost much, Sanchez said it was a little more than $100.

However, she said it’s not so much what was stolen, but the fact that someone invaded her privacy.

“It does make me more aware of my surroundings, who is driving by,” Sanchez said. “I need to pay attention to who is lurking around the neighborhood.”