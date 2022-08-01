KING COUNTY, Texas — A Lubbock woman died in a crash in King County on Sunday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened just after 6:00 p.m. on US Highway 82, around six miles east of Guthrie.

Vicki Rutledge Helton, 71, was westbound in an SUV when the vehicle drifted to the right side of the roadway, crossed into the shoulder, moved onto the grass and rolled before coming to a stop.

Two others injured in the crash, including an 11-year-old boy, were taken to hospitals with non-incapacitating injuries.

Helton was pronounced dead on the scene, DPS said.