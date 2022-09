LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report.

The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland.

According to the report, Wilson veered into the northbound lanes and then overcorrected causing the vehicle to rollover.

Wilson was pronounced dead on scene.