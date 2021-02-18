Lubbock woman dies in Scurry County crash

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas — A Lubbock woman died in a one-vehicle crash in Scurry County Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Ashley Lynn Martinez, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene after her car left the roadway and rolled over, according to DPS.

The crash happened at approximately 4:00 p.m., five miles east of Fluvanna.

Martinez was going north on County Road 2134, when she traveled straight through a left curve and left the roadway, DPS said. Her car went through some brush and trees before rolling over and ejecting Martinez. She was not wearing a seat belt.

DPS said Friday the crash was under investigation.